Image makeover for Skoda Octavia RS

Skoda has revealed details of its high powered Octavia RS ahead of its arrival in Irish showrooms this May with a starting price of €34,450.

Now in its third generation, the Octavia RS sports a completely new aggressive front end styling with an even wider grille, new LED headlights.

The RS squats 15mm lower than the standard Octavia and can be fitted at each corner with wheels of up to 19-inches in diameter. Rear wheels track has been increased by 30mm for improved road holding and cornering ability.

The interior has also been refreshed with new seating upholsteries and instrument cluster

Power is from the familiar 2.0 TDI, 184bhp diesel unit that consumes only 4.5 L/100kms.

The 2.0 can be mated to a 6-speed manual or DSG automatic transmission.

A DSG 4x4 version is also available. The Octavia RS is also offered in a Combi Estate version. Later this year will come a more powerful 2.0 TSI petrol powered RS with 245bhp.

Some 10pc of all the Octavia models sold here are RS versions.