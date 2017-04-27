Latest updates to popular Volkswagen Golf looks to drive sells with hi-tech specs

THE updated Volkswagen Golf has gone on sale in the brand’s dealerships priced from €20,895.

It features revised styling, more technology, improved connectivity and a revised engine line-up.

Over 136,000 VW Golfs have been sold here since it was launched, and worldwide, more than 33 million Golfs have been sold.

LED rear lights are now standard across the range and most models across the Golf hatchback and estate models are now offered with larger and more sophisticated touchscreen infotainment systems.

The Irish line-up retains the Trendline, Comfortline and Highline specification. Most customers now opt for the top spec.

Numerous packs are offered which bundle some of the most popular options into cost-saving packages, saving customers €1,100 over the individual items within the current 171 offer.

Golf remains VW’s most important model and their best-seller.