Andrew Conway lines out for Dennehy's in Limerick

Dennehy Motors believe that the all new 2017 Renault Megane GT is a perfect fit for their new ambassador Munster Rugby's Andrew Conway.

The 2017 Renault Megane GT tuned by the French company’s sports division is as exciting and head turning as the electric back.

Rory Dennehy, General Manager of Dennehy Motors commented: "We are proud to have Andrew Conway join the Dennehy Motors team of ambassadors.

"Players like Andrew continually strive for excellence as does the Renault brand. Dennehy Motors is the regional Renault dealer for Limerick, Clare and Kerry, consequently it was important for the dealership to have a brand ambassador, who would be representing all three of the Munster counties and Andrew does this in style every time he puts on the red of Munster.

"Andrew is an extremely talented and dynamic player and represents the perfect on-field and off-field attributes that make the dealership very proud to support him. We wish him every success for the rest of 2017 and happy motoring.”