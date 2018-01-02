Two injured in head-on collision in County Clare

A NUMBER of people have been injured following a serious road crash on the outskirts of Ennis.

Two cars collided on the main Ennis to Kilrush Road, around a mile-and-a-half from town, close to Ballyea, shortly before 8am this Tuesday.

Emergency services attended the scene and it is understood the drivers of both cars have been taken to University Hospital Limerick (UHL) for treatment.

According to gardai, both drivers were wearing seatbelts and neither sustained life-threatening injuries.

Ennis Gardaí: Head on collison on Kilrush Rd this morning at 8am just outside Ennis. Both drivers wearing seatbelts which save them from serious injury.



#SlowDown #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/ycon502Bof — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 2, 2018

Crews from Clare Fire and Rescue assisted in freeing one of the drivers from the car in which they were travelling.

According to AA Roadwatch a section of the N68 between Ennis and Kilrush that was closed has now reopened.

#CLARE N68 Ennis/Kilrush Rd has reopened both ways outside Ennis following a collision https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 2, 2018

An investigation is underway to establish the cause of the collision.