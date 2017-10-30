Young man killed in early-morning road crash on Limerick outskirts

A YOUNG man has died and a woman seriously injured following a road crash in the outskirts of Limerick city in the early hours of this Monday morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the serious collision – at Carrig Hill Road, Meelick – at around 3.30am.

Gardai, paramedics from the National Ambulance Service as well as fire and rescue crews from Limerick City Fire Station and Shannon all attended the scene which has been preserved for a technical examination.

It is understood the young man was pronounced dead at the scene and that the woman who was in the same car was taken to University Hospital Limerick.

The She suffered serious head injuries and is said to be in a serious condtion.

Both occupants of the car were aged in their mid-20s.

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating the circumstances of the crash and any witnesses are asked to contact them at 061 212400.