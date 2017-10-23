BREAKING: Emergency services attend serious road crash in Limerick

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of what's understood to be a serious road crash on the outskirts of the city.

The accident, happened at Childers Road near the entrance to Roxboro Shopping Centre at around 4.45pm this Monday.

A section of Childers Road has been closed resulting in long traffic delays in the area.

#LIMERICK Collision on Childers Rd. Delays from Ballinacurra Rd jct to the Roxboro R/A. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) October 23, 2017

It’s understood at least one person has sustained injury but the seriousness of their injuries are not yet known.

Three units of Limerick Fire and Rescue Service from Limerick Fire Station, Mulgrave Street are in attendance at the scene along with paramedics from the National Ambulance Service.

Gardai from Roxboro Road are also at the scene and motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.