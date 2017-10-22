Confusion over miles and kilometres proves costly for Limerick motorist

A MOTORIST who was caught driving almost 60kph above the speed limit was driving an imported car with a speedometer calibrated to display speeds in miles per hour and not kilometres per hour.

According to a tweet posted by gardai this Sunday afternoon, members of the divisional traffic corps stopped the vehicle after it was detected travelling at 139kph in an 80kph zone.

Limerick Traffic Corps detect car at 139kph in 80 zone. Driver forgot imported car speedometer was in Mph! pic.twitter.com/tEN5YtQnvX — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) October 22, 2017

“Driver forgot imported car speedometer was in Mph!,” stated the tweet which was posted on the official @gardatraffic Twitter account.

It’s not known where in Limerick the offence, which attracts a fine and penalty points, was detected.

For the record, 139kph is just over 86mph.