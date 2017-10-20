Gardai in appeal to Limerick motorists to slow down

GARDAI are warning motorists they will be out in force across Limerick as part of National Slow Down Day which got underway at 7am this Friday.

Supported by the Road Safety Authority and other stakeholders, the nationwide operation will see gardai carrying out speed checks and checkpoints at various locations up to 7am on Saturday.

Help save lives - Reduce your speed- National Slowdown starts 7 a.m. Friday. See details of some of the checkpoint locations - https://t.co/ClOii8hM4U pic.twitter.com/ULWfRbiyQF — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) October 19, 2017

There will be a particular focus on speed enforcement zones which have been identified as having a higher risk of speed-related collisions.

These include sections of the n20, n21, n24, n69 and the n7 in Limerick as well as regional roads approaching towns such as such as Kilmallock, Kilfinane, Galbally, Hospital, Ballylanders, Glin, Athea and Knocklong.

According to gardai, the objective of National Slow Down Day is to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on Ireland’s roads.

“We appeal to drivers to work with us and play their part in reducing injury and tragedy on the road, by supporting our National Slow Down day. Please stick strictly to the posted speed limit, but if the road, traffic or especially weather conditions dictate...reduce your speed even further. This will make the journey safer not only for you, but for every road user sharing the road with you,” said Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy of the Roads Policing Bureau.