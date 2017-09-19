Emergency services attend scene of Limerick collision

Emergency services are attending the scene of a road traffic collision in County Limerick.

The accident – involving two vehicles – happened around two miles on the Newcastle West side of Abbeyfeale shortly after 8pm this Tuesday.

Two units of the local fire brigade are in attendance at the scene along with gardai.

#LIMERICK There's a collision on N21 Limerick/Tralee Rd near Abbeyfeale. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) September 19, 2017

There are some traffic delays in the area as a result but the main N21 remains open.

There are no reports of serious injuries and the road is expected to fully reopen later this Monday.