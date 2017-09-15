Traffic delays following Limerick road crash

Motorists are being warned to expect some delays following a road crash on the outskirts of Limerick city.

The multi-vehicle accident happened on the outbound lane of the Dublin Road near Kilmurray Roundabout at around 6.30pm this Friday.

While gardai are in attendance at the scene, there are no reports of any serious injuries.

#LIMERICK Gardaí are dealing with a crash on the Dublin Rd outbound before the Kilmurry R/A. Some delays. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) September 15, 2017

The accident was the second in the city this Friday evening. The scene of an earlier accident at the Dock Road has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.

Nobody was injured in that incident.

Separately, at least one person was taken to University Hospital Limerick with non-life threatening injuries following a road accident in County Limerick at lunchtime.

The collision happened in Glin at around 1pm.