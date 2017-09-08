Limerick Tunnel reopens following early-morning accident

The Limerick Tunnel has re-opened to traffic following an earlier incident which forced the closure of the nortbound bore.

A truck which jack-knifed in the early hours of this Friday morning has been removed from the scene and the Tunnel is now opeating as normal again.

There are no reports of any injuries and it is understood that no other vehicle was involved in the incident.

Limerick Tunnel: North bound has reopened — TII Traffic (@TIITraffic) September 8, 2017

Gardai attended the scene of the accident for a short time.