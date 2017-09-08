Limerick Tunnel reopens following early-morning accident

David Hurley

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

The northbound bore of the Limerick Tunnel has reopened

The Limerick Tunnel has re-opened to traffic following an earlier incident which forced the closure of the nortbound bore.

A truck which jack-knifed in the early hours of this Friday morning has been removed from the scene and the Tunnel is now opeating as normal again.

There are no reports of any injuries and it is understood that no other vehicle was involved in the incident.

Gardai attended the scene of the accident for a short time.