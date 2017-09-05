Limerick motorists warned of debris on motorway

Motorists traveling on the M7 motorway are being advised to exercise caution with reports that debris has been scattered on a section of the road.

Both AA Roadwatch and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) say the debris was deposited shortly after 2pm this Tuesday on the northbound carriageway between Junction 26 (Nenagh West) and Junction 27 (Birdhill).

Debris on M7 between J26 - NENAGH and J27 - BIRDHILL (East) (05-Sep 14:29) https://t.co/nYOqNCZue6 — TII Traffic (@TIITraffic) September 5, 2017

There are no reports of any incidents as a result and it is expected the road will be cleared later this afternoon.