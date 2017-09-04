Limerick commuters warned of emergency bridge closure

MOTORISTS are being advised that a section of the R471 between Clonlara and Sixmilebridge is to remain closed for the rest of this week to facilitate emergency works.

According to Clare County Council, the remediation works at Cloontra East Bridge will begin at 9am this Tuesday.

The bridge was closed last Monday as a result of structural damage and the requirement to undertake urgent remediation works in accordance with Section 75 of the Roads Act 1993.

“In the interests of public safety, the bridge will remain closed to vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians for the duration of the works,” said a spokesperson for the local authority who added that access is expected to be restored by Monday next, September 11.

Separately, restrictions will be put in place next week at O’Callaghans Bridge which is located around one kilometre west of Cloontra East.

This is to facilitate pre-planned structural repairs.

Motorists travelling to Limerick and Cratloe are advised to use the R465, R464, N18 and R462.