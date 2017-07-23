Limerick gardai clear scene of two-car collision

Gardai have cleared the scene of a two car collision near Newcastle West.

The collision happened at around 11.30am this Sunday on the main N21 on the Abbeyfeale side of the West Limerick town.

According to AA Roadwatch traffic was slow in the area for a short time a result of the collision.

LIMERICK: Collision on the N21 Limerick/Tralee Rd just outside Newcastle West on the Kerry side. Slow both ways. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) July 23, 2017

Gardai have confirmed that while some damage was caused to the vehicles involved in the incident nobody was injured.

Gardai from Newcastle West did attend the scene of the incident and both cars have since been removed from the area.

The road was not closed to traffic which has since returned to normal.