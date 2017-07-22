UPDATE: Limerick Tunnel reopens following incident

The Limerick Tunnel has reopened after northbound bore was closed after an oversized truck entered the tunnel.

The incident happened at around 9.40am this Saturday and emergency services are in attendance.

Several posts on social media suggested there are long delays and tailbacks in the area due to the temporary closure.

There are no reports of any injuries and it is not known, at this stage, if any damage has been caused inside the tunnel as a result of the incident.

The southbound bore of the Limerick Tunnel was not affected open and the northbound lane re-opened at around 10.30am.