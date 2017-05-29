Emergency services deployed at scene of Limerick road accident

Traffic has returned to normal following an road accident near Mungret village at around 11am this Monday.

Emergency services, including three units of Limerick Fire and Rescue, attended the scene of the two-car collision for over an hour.

According to eyewitnesses who contacted the Limerick Leader, specialist cutting equipment was used to free the occupants of the vehicles.

However, there are no reports of any serious injuries.

Gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collisions.