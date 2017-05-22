Limerick motorists warned of delays following collision
The scene of the collision at Dooradoyle Road
Motorists are being warned of delays following a road accident in Dooradoyle this Monday afternoon.
The multi-vehicle collision happened at Dooradoyle Road near the entrance to Kilteragh at around 3.30pm.
"Crash outside kilteragh traffic is crazy avoid if possible," posted one motorist on social media.
There are no reports of any serious injuries but motorists are being advised to avoid the area if possible.