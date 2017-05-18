Limerick motorway reopens following collision

Emergency services at the scene of the accident - Picture by Luke Sheehan Photo (@photo_by_ls)

Gardai say the M20 motorway has re-opened to traffic following a collision this Thursday evening.

A section of the northbound carriageway of the motorway was closed for a time as emergency services – including gardai, HSE paramedics and crews from Limerick Fire and Rescue – attended the scene near the Rosbrien Interchange.

Details of the collision, which happened shortly after 6pm are not known but there are no reports of any serious injuries.