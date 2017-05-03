Delays expected as roadworks begin in Limerick city

MOTORISTS are being warned to expect delays in the next two weeks as roadworks get underway in the city.

Limerick City and County Council are advising motorists, road users, businesses and commercial premises that roadworks have begun to operate on O’Connell Street, between Barrington Street and Roches Street.

The works will take place between 10am and 4pm, and 7pm and 7am, from Monday to Saturday until May 16.

“These roadworks involve traverse and longitudinal trench excavations and are being carried out as part of the site investigation works for the Limerick Urban Centre Revitalisation project, O’Connell Street,” according to a statement.

“Localised traffic management and control will operate and the temporary suspension of on street parking will be necessary.

“Emergency service vehicle access will be available at all times. Motorists are advised that localised traffic delays are likely during these work periods.

The majority of these site investigation works, which are likely to “severely impact” on traffic and parking, are planned for the off-peak traffic period between 7pm to 7am.