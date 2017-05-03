Caution urged over debris on Limerick motorway

Motorists are being urged to exercise caution as there are reports of debris on the M7 motorway.

According to AA Roadwatch, the debris which was deposited this Wednesday lunchtime, is located on the left lane of northbound carriageway between Junction 27 (Birdhill) and Junction 26 (Nenagh West).

LIMERICK: Debris in the right lane of the M7 n'bound between J27 Birdhill & J26 Nenagh West. Caution needed in area. https://t.co/qvBPcgxUj8 — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) May 3, 2017

There are no reports of any accidents but caution is advised in area until the debris is cleared.