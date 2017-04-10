Crash on Limerick motorway causes delays

Traffic is returning to normal following a road accident on the M7 motorway this lunchtime.

The single-vehicle accident happened at around 1.15pm on the southbound carriageway between junction 29 (Ballysimon) and junction 30 (Dooradoyle).

While there are no reports of any serious injuries, the road remains was closed for several hours with some motorists reporting long delays.

Road is not open, complete standstill for almost an hour!! #M7 @aaroadwatch @GardaTraffic Surely there's some way to get traffic moving? https://t.co/qjJwcICAnz — Valerie O'Hanlon (@ClarenceConsult) April 10, 2017

@Limerick_Leader I came on this AN HOUR after it happened and no diversions off motorway eg via UL. — Anita Kelly (@kellyanitam) April 10, 2017

Four units of Limerick Fire and Rescue Service have been dispatched to the scene as a precaution as gardai worked to clear the area.

LIMERICK: Traffic is still slow exiting at J29 Ballysimon on the M7 southbound but otherwise it's moving better. https://t.co/qvBPcgxUj8 — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) April 10, 2017

Meanwhile, the scene of an earlier road accident in West Limerick has been cleared by gardai.

The single-vehicle collision happened at around 11.30am on the R521 near Pallas Foods in Newcastle West.

LIMERICK: Gardai are dealing with a collision the Newcastle West/ Ardagh Rd near Pallas Foods. Expect delays. https://t.co/qvBPcgxUj8 — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) April 10, 2017

Again, there are no reports of any serious injuries.