Crash on Limerick motorway causes delays

David Hurley

The scene of the collision on the M7

Traffic is returning to normal following a road accident on the M7 motorway this lunchtime.

The single-vehicle accident happened at around 1.15pm on the southbound carriageway between junction 29 (Ballysimon) and junction 30 (Dooradoyle).

While there are no reports of any serious injuries, the road remains was closed for several hours with some motorists reporting long delays.

Four units of Limerick Fire and Rescue Service have been dispatched to the scene as a precaution as gardai worked to clear the area.

Meanwhile, the scene of an earlier road accident in West Limerick has been cleared by gardai.

The single-vehicle collision happened at around 11.30am on the R521 near Pallas Foods in Newcastle West.

Again, there are no reports of any serious injuries.