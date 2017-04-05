Limerick food entrepreneur inspires leaders to dream big with Nissan

LIMERICK food entrepreneur Shane Ryan is playing an inspirational role in encouraging the county’s next generation of leaders and champions to follow their dream and to achieve their ambitions with the backing and support of Nissan.

Shane, 26, from the North Circular Road in Limerick city, has achieved great success since he joined the Nissan Generation Next ambassador programme which helps young people to succeed and to realise their potential by supplying them with a brand new, taxed and insured Nissan to drive for a year.

Applications for this year’s Nissan Generation Next programme are now open and Shane is calling on Limerick’s entrepreneurs, innovators, sports stars, musicians and anyone who is passionate about bringing their dream to life to apply now so that they can follow in his footsteps.

Shane started his company FEED with the goal of developing a range of heat and eat lunch pot products. He has achieved great success over the past year and he is currently preparing to launch the products into SuperValu stores nationwide.

The ambitious entrepreneur has spent countless hours trialling and testing the product and is now at the production stage. His determination to succeed has also earned him a place on the AIB Start Up Academy, the support of Enterprise Ireland and €10,000 worth of radio advertising as the winner of a competition run by Ulster Bank and Today FM.

“My Nissan Qashqai has been integral in the development of FEED. I needed to do a lot of travelling between Limerick, Dublin and Tyrone over the last 9 months which would have been impossible if I was busing it. It was invaluable and came at a crucial time in the business making things a lot easier for me” said Shane.

“As a young person trying to build something, to get recognition from an established international brand like Nissan stood to me and my business. Nissan know what I am trying to achieve and their backing gave me the confidence to keep at it. It is amazing the amount of people who connect with Nissan and being part of the ambassador programme gave me great exposure,” he added.

“I would encourage anyone from Limerick who wants to get ahead to apply to this year’s programme, particularly if you are in business. It will really help you to get out there and to get noticed and to meet like-minded people whom you can learn from and rely upon for advice when you need it,” said Shane.

Applicants can apply online at www.nissangenerationnext.ie up to May 17. Family and friends can also make applications on behalf of individuals whom they consider to be an ideal Nissan Generation Next ambassador.

A shortlist of 20 candidates will be announced soon after and put forward to a public vote. The seven individuals generating the largest number of votes will win a place on the Nissan Generation Next ambassador programme. The judges at Nissan will select three of the remaining candidates to join them.

“Shane is an exceptional business leader and a fantastic Nissan Generation Next ambassador. We are looking for like-minded individuals from all walks of life in Limerick to follow in his footsteps.

"If you are ambitious, passionate and fearless about making your dreams a reality and could use a new Nissan to help you on your way then now is the time to apply to become one of our ambassadors,” said Pat Tiernan, Dealer Principal, Pat Tiernan Motors, Limerick.