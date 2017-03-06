Limerick Tunnel to close for maintenance

Motorists are being advised that the Limerick Tunnel will be closed this Monday evening for scheduled maintenance.

Direct Route, which operates the tunnel, says both the northbound and southbound lanes will be closed from 8pm until 6am on Tuesday morning.

Diversions will be in place via junction 4 (Cratloemoyle) for traffic travelling from the Clare side while northbound traffic will be diverted at junction 2 (Dock Road).

The diversion route includes the R445 (Ennis Road), the R527 (Condell Road) and the N69 (Dock Road).