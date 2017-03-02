Seat Ateca leads sales surge

SEAT Ireland achieved sales of close to 1,000 units in January of this year signifying an 18pc increase in sales in comparison with January 2016.

The new SEAT Ateca SUV accounted for 23pc of the overall sales. The updated Leon, the best-selling model in the range will reach SEAT dealerships in March.

In addition, the fifth generation Ibiza is set to go on sale this summer, and the Arona will launch in the second half of this year.

Niall Phillips, Brand Director at SEAT Ireland says the big increase is a credit to their team and 23-strong dealer network.