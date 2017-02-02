Visit Limerick's 'go-to' dealership for UK imports

AUTOXPRESS.IE have built a sturdy reputation as UK-import experts over the past five years, becoming the ‘go-to’ dealership for high spec, well-maintained vehicles.

Since Brexit, they’ve welcomed record numbers of customers eager to take advantage of the fantastic value available.

Anthony Gaffney, Managing Director of AutoXpress.ie explains the rush: “As Sterling remains volatile, and VRT costs are lowering, it’s an excellent time to import.” While some buyers consider travelling to the UK themselves, Anthony warns that this is not always as easy as it sounds.

“Most people come to the conclusion that it’s safer to entrust us with the job. As one of Ireland’s biggest importers, we can avail of dealer-only discounts, guaranteeing our customers great value as well as superb spec and spotless histories.”

Anthony is seeing a change in buying habits, however. “Our average customer is smart, educated, and has done his or her research,” he says.

“They know the exact make and model they want, and they recognise that we’re the best people to find it for them.”

This has resulted in a surge in ‘pre-orders’, a bespoke service offered by AutoXpress.ie, in which they source particular cars. “We specialise in 1 – 5 years old,” Anthony says. “But after that, the sky’s the limit. We’ve sourced everything from high spec, low mileage seven-seaters to ultra-luxury vehicles like Audi A7s, Range Rovers or BMW 730Ds.”

Alternatively, if customers have already found a car themselves, AutoXpress.ie offer a Vehicle Import Service, in which they take care of the entire importing process, for a set fee.

With these options, the customer can find their perfect car, with the added comfort of dealing with a local, Limerick-owned company. “We provide detailed vehicle background checks, full service histories and comprehensive warranties,” Anthony says. “We also offer finance packages for every type of customer, including those with less-than-perfect credit. There really has never been a better time to change your car.”