Get on board with Ireland's top brand at Brian Geary Motors

IN a year that saw the Irish motoring market experience growth of 17.5% Toyota enjoyed 18.5 % year on year growth, becoming the best-selling car brand in Ireland with sales of 15,530 passenger vehicles and an overall market share of 10.6%.

Brian Geary Toyota, Raheen experienced a very strong demand right across its model range.

The best-selling Toyota passenger vehicles were the Corolla with sales of 3,751, followed closely by the Yaris with 3,727 sales, Auris with 2,854 sales, RAV4 with 2,349 sales and the Avensis with 1,663 sales.

In addition the range of Toyota hybrids available at Brian Geary Toyota, continues to be extremely popular with a total of 1,958 hybrids sold in 2016. This represents an overall year on year growth of 115% compared to 2015.

Commenting on the news, sales manager Denis O’Sullivan said: “We believe that this trend will continue into 2017 with the launch of the critically acclaimed new 5 door SUV, the C-HR, expected to significantly contribute to the growth of hybrid as well as the imminent arrival of new Prius-Plug in Hybrid.”

Brian Geary Toyota believes the success of Toyota in Limerick is down to competitive pricing, high levels of specification as well as consumer led offers as the key to its achievement.

Steve Tormey, chief executive, Toyota Ireland added; “2016 was a great year for Toyota and we are proud to have once again regained the status of best-selling car brand in Ireland.

“Particularly pleasing was the continuing strong demand we experienced right across our range coupled with significantly increased consumer movement into hybrid vehicles.

“We believe this trend will continue with our newest model, the C-HR as well as other new model introductions later this year.

Go to www.briangeary.ie for more information or contact a member of the sales team by calling 061-225225. Brian Geary Toyota, Where the Customer comes First