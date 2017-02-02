Cavanagh's of Charleville step up to the competition

AS the competition to sell new cars heats up each year, the manufacturers are getting more competitive in what they are offering the prospective car buyer.

Ford Ireland is no different in this regard and James Foley, sales manager at Cavanaghs of Charleville, was busy making preparations for the 171 plate when he gave us this quick summary of what has been happening behind the scenes at the famous Blue Oval.

“The big news is that Ford is now putting a seven-year warranty behind all of its car models for 2017, and is following that up by extending some of its commercial models to a five-year warranty.

“This is a bold play by Ford which shows the confidence it has in its line-up,” says James.

“When you couple that with the fact that some cars are now on extended service intervals of 30,000kms and some vans can now go 50,000kms between service, you start to appreciate the confidence that Ford has throughout the range.”

Ford has rolled out details of its “171 Real Deal Event” which includes reductions on ‘top of the range’ versions of several of Ford’s most popular models including €3,000 off Ford Fiesta Titanium, €3,750 off Ford Focus Titanium and also €4,750 off the New Ford Kuga Titanium - which is literally being launched as a restyled model throughout Ireland this week.

The New Kuga Titanium+ is a great example of the value to be had from Ford. It is available with partial leather trim; SYNC 3 media system, an 8-inch touchscreen; hands-free tailgate; keyless entry & start; rear parking sensors; and powerfold mirrors – all for the low price of €31,000 delivered from Cavanaghs. Plus the peace of mind of the new Ford seven-year warranty.

Also making a reappearance next year having been out of the scene for a while is the all new Ford KA+ 5 door, combining style and economy with spaciousness in a small car package, which is available with 0% finance from just €29 per week (KA+ Studio model).

KA+ is a small car with big spec, for example, the KA+ Zetec model includes 15” alloys, manual air conditioning, SYNC, cruise control, leather steering wheel with remote audio controls.

The 171 Real Deal event also sees the launch of the all new sporty ST-Line range - specially produced versions of the Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and Kuga that deliver bold new styling, inside and out, that is inspired by Ford Performance models which are available with an attractive ‘Real Deal’ price discount OR the 0% APR finance offer.

Summing up the packages on offer from Ford for 2017, James Foley had this to say: “Ford has really stepped up to the mark with a series of tempting offers, from significant money off the retail price, to low rate and 0% APR’s – all backed up by a generous 7 year warranty. This is easily Ford’s strongest ever offering for the new car market and one which we feel customers will respond to in large numbers”.

For more information visit Cavanaghs of Charelville at www.cavanaghs.com.