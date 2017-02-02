Make a statement with Jaguar

LYONS of Limerick Jaguar, your Jaguar dealership, have many fantastic and beautiful cars for you to test drive at their showroom in Ballysimon, Limerick.

With free Jaguar Care, three-year service and warranty plan* across the range*, there has never been a better or more affordable time to own a brand new Jaguar.

Be prepared to make a statement and to grab the attention of all in any of our 171 vehicles from Lyons of Limerick Jaguar.

Last year, Lyons of Limerick Jaguar welcomed the All New Jaguar F-Pace.

Jaguar’s most practical sports car brings together sporty handling and dramatic beauty with everyday practicality and efficiency.

F-PACE is a performance SUV that combines maximum driving exhilaration with efficiency.

Technologically advanced to the core, F-PACE keeps you safe, connected and entertained. It has the capability for every road and the capacity for every day. F-PACE is a Jaguar for you, a Jaguar for your family.

Luxury and sophistication come as standard with the Jaguar XJ.

XJ redefines what a luxury car should be. It’s a dramatic combination of beauty, luxury and power.

It provides agility and delivers a refreshingly dynamic driving experience. For the passenger, the cabin is built for stretching out and relaxing.

XJ's advanced driver assistance systems keep you connected, entertained and safe.

“No car looks, or feels like an XJ," states Fiona Connolly, Lyons of Limerick Marketing Manager

Contact our friendly staff for more information or book a test drive on 061 439900 or you can contact Keith Lyons on 087 6402841 or Adrian McMahon on 086 3255252.

See www.lyonsjaguar.ie for more details. Lyons of Limerick Land Rover. Fantastic cars and exceptional Service. *Terms and Conditions apply.