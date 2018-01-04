Hundreds of Limerick homes without power as weather warning remains in place

CREWS from ESB networks are working to restore power to hundreds of customers across Limerick following several outages overnight.

With a status yellow wind warning still in place, several faults have been reported across the city and county.

More than 1,000 customers in the Croom / Patrickswell area have been without power since early this Thursday while there are smaller numbers of affected customers in other towns and villages.

A spokesperson for ESB Networks said some of the outages are as a result of lightning earlier this week while others are as a result of the high winds and fallen trees.

It is hoped power will be restored to all affected customers by this evening.

Meanwhile, there was further flooding in parts of Limerick city this Thursday morning while crews from Limerick City and County Council have removed a tree which fell on the main road between Ballyneety and Bruff.

Motorists are being urged to exercise caution with reports of debris on several local and regional roads across the county.