WATCH: Thousands remains without power in Limerick as Storm Eleanor packs a punch

CREWS from ESB Networks are working to restore power to thousands of homes and businesses across Limerick.

Following flooding in parts of the city and county on Tuesday evening, there was severe thunder and lightning in the early hours of this Wednesday.

This resulted in widespread power cuts and as of 9am, ESB Networks said there were almost 7,000 customers without power across Limerick – mainly in towns and villages in the county.

That was too close for comfort. Alarms going off everywhere! #Thunderandlightning pic.twitter.com/53Fz1N7t80 — David Hurley (@DHurleyLL) January 3, 2018

The worst area is around Kildimo where 2,537 customers have been affected while 1,652 are without power in the Rathkeale area.

There are 249 customers without power in the Ahane area while more than 600 homes and businesses in Athlacca have been affected.

There are smaller pockets right across the county with ESB Networks saying it hopes to have power restored to all areas by early afternoon.

Crews continue to restore power to customers affected by Storm Eleanor latest info here https://t.co/kbDTN78RYs

Never approach fallen wires or damaged electricity network.

Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure immediately by calling 1850 372 999.#Staysafe — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) January 3, 2018

Meanwhile, a status orange weather alert issued by Met Éireann late on Tuesday night remains in place until 2pm.

While motorists are being urged to excercise caution, there are no report of any roads which are impassable.

Askeaton Pool & Leisure was forced to close yesterday evening when its carpark was flooded.

Manager Declan Nash commended the work of council staff, who worked tirelessly to ensure that the water did not cause any damage to the leisure centre.

Although the tide was high in Askeaton, it is believed that the wind contributed greatly to the flooding.