Concern for wellbeing of missing Limerick man

GARDAI have expressed concerns for the wellbeing of a Limerick man who has been missing since New Year’s Day.

Gardai at Roxboro Road have issued a appeal seeking the publics' assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Patrick Higgins who has not been seen since Monday.

The 46-year-old was last seen at around 10.50am in the John Carew Park area of Southill.

Patrick is described as being 5'7" of medium build with blue eyes and a shaven head.

According to gardai, when last seen he was wearing a grey hoodie with Crosshatch written on the sleeves in navy writing. He was wearing a white sweater under the hoodie.

He was also wearing navy denim jeans and navy Timberland shoes.

Gardai and Patrick's family are very concerned and anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road garda station at 061 214340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.