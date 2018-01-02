WATCH: Flooding and power cuts in Limerick as Storm Eleanor batters country

Crews from Limerick City and County Council have been deployed to deal with flooding as Storm Eleanor continues to batter the country.

There are reports of localised flooding and surface water in several areas across the city and county with motorists being warned to exercise caution.

There is currently some flooding on Limerick city's Dock Road #stormeleanor @Limerick_Leader pic.twitter.com/cMYb9vNk2u — Maria Flannery (@mariaflan) January 2, 2018

The local authority, which assembled its Severe Weather Assessment Team earlier on Tuesday, says it’s dealing with flooding at Merchant's Quay near the Potato Market, at Sarsfield House and at both O'Callaghan and Clancy Strands. George's Quay is said to be impassable.

.@LimerickCouncil crews dealing with flooding at Merchant's Quay near the Potato Market, car park at Sarsfield House and O'Callaghan and Clancy Strands. Please avoid areas of possible. #StormEleanor January 2, 2018

George's Quay in #Limerick is impassable due to flooding. #StormEleanor — Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) January 2, 2018

O’Callaghan Strand barely walkable as a result of flooding in Limerick #StormEleanor @Limerick_Leader pic.twitter.com/BcJTF8aOaM — Fintan Walsh (@FintanYTWalsh) January 2, 2018

There are also reports of flooding at Steamboat Quay and in Corbally with crews from Limerick Fire and Rescue Service being deployed to assist a van driver who entered flood waters near Watch House Cross shortly after 7pm.

There are also reports of flooding in County Limerick. According to residents in Askeaton, the River Deel breached its banks in the town shortly before 6pm this Tuesday.

Several houses in the area of The Quay are believed to have suffered damage as a result.

The water came up quickly, according to local sources, but is now retreating slowly.

Sandbags were in place at houses along the street in order to prevent residential flooding.

Meanwhile, ESB Networks says around 800 customers are without power due to faults.

More than 600 customers have been affected in the Athlacca area while almost 200 have been affected between Abbeyfeale and Athea.

We have a large number of faults around the country due to #StormEleanor if you have lost supply please see https://t.co/VMtxFrW7FY if your are is NOT listed please ring us #staysafe — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) January 2, 2018

A status orange weather alert, issued by Met Éireann remains in place until 10pm.