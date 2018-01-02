Emergency services attend house fire in Limerick town

TWO units of Limerick Fire and Rescue Service attended a house fire in West Limerick this Tuesday morning.

The alarm was raised by a member of the public after flames were spotted at the house at Cryle View Close, Abbeyfeale shortly before 4.30am.

Fire crews from the local station were immediately dispatched and the fire was brought under control in less than an hour.

Gardai also attended the scene with a spokesperson confirming there is nothing to suggest the fire was suspicious. “We don’t believe there is anything malicious about it,” he said.

Nobody was injured in the fire, which was the third house fire in Limerick since the beginning of the year.

Three units from Limerick Fire Station, Mulgrave Street attended a fire at Johnsgate Villas at around 6.10pm on Monday while crews from Cappamore were dispatched to a house fire near Kilteely early on New Year’s Day.