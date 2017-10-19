OPHELIA: Limerick community still without water in storm aftermath

A COMMUNITY in County Limerick is still without water, despite Irish Water confirming on Wednesday evening that it had been restored.

According to a message on social media, Irish Water stated that a power outage may affect water supply to Herbertstown and surrounding communities until 8pm on Thursday.

On Wednesday afternoon, the utility confirmed that 600 customers, homes and businesses were without water supply following the destructive conditions of Storm Ophelia on Monday.

At 5.45pm on Wednesday, Irish Water stated that the 600 customers had water supply restored.

However, a number of readers contacted the Limerick Leader to say that, despite Irish Water’s statement, they were still without water.

#IWLimerick: Update - For those affected by disruptions to Pallasgreen, Barna, works will now finish at 8pm tonight. Please retweet. — Irish Water Care (@IWCare) October 19, 2017

Power outages will affect the Herbertstown including Ballinard, Ballyhobin, Caherconey, Mohane, Kilcullane, Cloghaviller. It will also impact the Reeves Castle area in Knocklong, as well as Barna and Nicker, near Pallasgreen.

There is also a reported burst water main in Limerick, which will affect the Caherconlish area until 1.30pm, according to Irish Water.

#IWLimerick: Repairs to a burst water main may affect supply to Caherconlish and surrounds until 1:30pm today. See https://t.co/XORWGK81wm — Irish Water Care (@IWCare) October 19, 2017

There is currently a ‘Yellow’ rain warning in Limerick, and according to Met Éireann, Limerick will experience strong winds on Friday night and Saturday morning.

A Storm Brian has yet to be confirmed.