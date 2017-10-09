Gardai investigate robbery at Limerick massage parlour

Gardai have launched an investigation after a man threatened a female member of staff at a Thai massage parlour in the city centre.

The man, who was armed with a stick-type weapon, entered Leela Thai Massage at Cecil Street at around 1pm this Monday.

According to investigating gardai, the culprit demanded a sum of cash from the register before leaving the premises – only to return a short time later.

An altercation then took place at which point the man fled the scene on foot in the direction of Catherine Street.

It’s not known if he escaped with any cash and there are no reports of anyone being seriously injured.

Detectives from Henry Street garda station attended the scene within minutes of the alarm being raised and a forensic examination was also carried out.

CCTV footage from the area is being examined and inquiries are said to be ongoing.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street garda station at 061 212400.