Limerick woman claims €25,000 scratch card prize

A Limerick woman is €25,000 richer after claiming the jackpot at National Lottery headquarters this Monday.

The woman won the prize after she scratched an All Cash Spectacular scratch card which was sold at O’Sullivan’s Centre, Main Street, Hospital.

The woman, who was accompanied by her husband, was one of four scratch card winners who presented themselves at National Lottery HQ this Monday.

The other winners were from Dublin, Clare and Wicklow.

“It was a busy morning in the National Lottery Winner’s Room which saw four scratch card winners claim major cash prizes in the space of three hours. There wasn’t a trace of Monday Blues in the four lucky players,” said a spokesperson for the National Lottery.

The sale of a €25,000 jackpot in Limerick follows on from the sale of a winning Lotto ticket at Coughlan’s Gala in the city earlier this month.

The ticket holder, who works as an engineer, last week collected the €2.95m jackpot.