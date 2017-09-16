Search for missing Limerick fisherman suspended due to bad weather

A major land and sea search operation for a missing fisherman has been suspended for the night due to bad weather.

The alarm was raised shortly after 9am this Saturday after the man entered the water at Pulleen Bay, near Doonbeg in County Clare.

It is understood the Russian national, who is aged in his 40s, has been living in the Limerick area for some time.

Local gardai, volunteer divers from Kilkee and Doolin as well as Rescue 115 – the Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter – were deployed in the area until shortly before 5pm when weather conditions deteriorated.

It is expected the search operation, which is being coordinated by Irish Coast Guard personnel at Valentia, will resume in the morning.