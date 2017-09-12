Busy summer as Clare lifeguards carry out 92 water rescues

ALMOST 100 people were rescued by lifeguards in County Clare over the summer it has been revealed.

Clare County Council says its lifeguards carried out 92 water rescues at the counties 11 lifeguarded beaches between June and August.

Many of the beaches are frequented by holidaymakers from Limerick.

According to the local authority, 10,728 potential accidents or an average of 14 accidents per hour were avoided with on-duty lifeguards engaging with bathers who had entered the water at known dangerous bathing locations or assisting bathers who had knowingly or unknowingly strayed outside the red and yellow flags.

The figures also show that first aid treatment was administered to 665 people while lifeguards reunited 39 children with their parents or guardians.

Clare County Council employs 32 full-time lifeguards to cover Clare's 9 Blue Flag and 2 Green Coast beaches during the summer season.

Lifeguard cover in Clare for 2017 finished last Sunday – September 10.