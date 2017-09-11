Hundreds sign up for Limerick Women's Mini Marathon

MORE than 500 fitness fanatics have already signed up for the annual Cook Medical Women’s Mini Marathon — even before the launch of the special sporting event.

More than 3,000 women of all ages are expected to attend the 19th annual 5km and 10km race on Sunday October 29 at University of Limerick.

As part of the annual event, significant funds will be raised for charities and community groups across the Mid-West.

Just 6 weeks until the Cook Medical Women Mini Marathon! Have you signed up yet? https://t.co/swtN3JUGJn #takethenextstep pic.twitter.com/MI2EPPFwkP — CookMedLimerick (@CookMedLimerick) September 11, 2017

Organiser John Cleary said that he hopes to make this year’s event the most successful to date.

“All the indicators are that it will be bigger and better. We are only launching it today and already, online, over 500 people have already registered. Normally around this time, there would be few or none at all during to register. I am pleasantly surprised.”

He said that there will be a “great media campaign” with the Limerick Leader, Limerick Chronicle and Live95FM.

“You don’t get to the 19th year of anything unless people want to support it. I think it is really an iconic event. It is a huge fundraising event for so many charities. Over 50 charities last year participated and raised huge amounts of money, and that is fantastic. And I have no reason to believe that the same won’t happen again this year,” he added.

All young people, aged 12 and under, will have free entry to the race — a new measure to encourage stronger participation in sports.

This year’s sponsor is Castletroy-based Cook Medical, which employs 900 people in the region. Welcoming another year of supporting the event, vice-president of HR at Cook Medical Group Europe, Alice O’Dwyer said: “The Women’s Mini Marathon is an excellent way to promote well-being and to encourage women of all ages and abilities to be active and take part in a really worthwhile event.”

To sign up for this year’s marathon on October 29, visit www.limerickminimarathon.com.