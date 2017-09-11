Met Eireann issues yellow weather warning for Limerick

Met Éireann has issued a yellow weather warning for Limerick as it expects a depression to hit Ireland tomorrow afternoon.

The warning which takes effect from 3pm on Tuesday was issued by the National forecaster at lunchtime this Monday.

“It will bring strong and blustery southwest to west winds to southern parts of the country during the afternoon and evening, strongest in coastal areas. There will be heavy rain also,” states the warning which also extends to counties Wexford, Wicklow, Galway, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

Motorists are being warned to be vigilant if driving during the expected severe weather conditions.