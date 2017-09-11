Numbers on Live Register in Limerick fall further

THE number of people signing on the Live Register in Limerick fell by more than 3% last month compared to July.

According to figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) there were 11,271 people on the Live Register locally at the end of August – compared to 11,643 a month earlier. The figures are also down on August of last year when 13,772 people were signing on across Limerick.

An analysis of the latest figures shows there are more men (6,694) than women (4,577) on the Live Register in Limerick and that that the vast majority of those signing on are doing so in the city.

According to the CSO, there were 8,515 people on the Live Register in the city at the end of August. By contrast there were 1,317 signing on in Kilmallock and 1,439 in Newcastle West.

Senator Maria Byrne who has welcomed the latest figures saying they show the government’s action plan for jobs is working.

“Since the Action Plan for Jobs was launched in February 2012, the numbers signing on has decreased locally by more than 45%. Statistics can seem meaningless but this has a real impact on communities all around the country. Only a strong economy supporting people at work can provide the services needed to improve people’s lives,” she said.

“This is also great news for communities across the county, as every job created has a positive knock on effect for local businesses and services,” she added.

Nationally, the number of persons signing on the Live Register in August was 139,100 compared to 173,000 twelve months ago.

The Live Register includes part-time workers, seasonal and casual workers who are entitled to jobseeker's benefit or jobseeker's allowance.