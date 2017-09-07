Legal bid fails to put a stop to littering in Limerick blackspot

DESPITE five warning letters in 18 months, Limerick council has not been able to stop dumping at a southside litter blackspot.

The Galvone area was once again ranked 40th out of 40 towns and cities surveyed for the twice-annual Irish Business Against Litter (Ibal) anti-litter league, with An Taisce inspectors slamming the area for a “dumping ground”, with “couches, buggies, scooters builders’ rubble, horse fouling and children’s nappies” all “strewn about”.

In a statement following the shock survey, Limerick council said it is taking steps to stop illegal dumping, issuing “five warning letters regarding illegally dumped waste in Galvone alone”.

But local residents say not enough is being done, with Sarah-Lee Kiely, Janesboro, demanding cameras be erected in the area.

”I’m so annoyed by this,” she stated in an email to council officials, “It is damaging to us as a community and a county. Limerick is hitting the headlines again for all the wrong reasons.”

Ms Kiely expressed anger at the inspectors, saying Galvone is the “brunt of a joke”.

“The businesses who are members of Ibal in Galvone. Where are they? What have they done to improve the area? Let’s see them out with us residents doing litter picks and planting bulbs for the spring,” she said.

She also questioned whether the presence of a halting site at the back of the Galvone industrial estate may have an impact on the amount of dumping.

“Or is this an opportunistic co-incidence for would be dumpers of litter, maybe hoping halting site residents will get the blame,” she added.

In a statement following this week’s report, a council spokesperson confirmed the five warning letters.

“One statutory direction requiring the removal of waste was given and this was complied with while City and County Council also had one successful court prosecution in respect of illegal dumping of waste in the Galvone estate,” she said. Ibal inspectors were also critical of the recycling facility at the Roxboro Shopping Centre, along with Tipperary roundabout and its surrounds.