WATCH: Owner of Limerick store celebrates selling winning Lotto ticket

A Limerick city store is celebrating selling its first major Lotto wining ticket after 15 years in business.

Coughlan’s Gala on Quinlan Street sold the winning ticket for this Wednesday night’s €2,951,364 million jackpot win.

Sandwiched between South's bar and a bookmaker's next door, speculation is rife as to who may have claimed the golden ticket.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery confirmed the €5 ticket which was sold on Wednesday was not a Quick Pick ticket.

There were scenes of joy at the store, which employs ten staff, this Thursday morning, after a sleepless night for store owner Shaun Coughlan, who cracked open a bottle of champagne just before lunch-time.

“We'd love to know who it is. We hope it's local and the very best of luck to them. It's our first time having a Lotto winner and I'm absolutely thrilled,” he told the Limerick Leader.

He received the call relaying the good news from the National Lottery just before 9pm on Wednesday.

“I was absolutely stumped when I heard it. I could not believe it. I'm really excited about it. Myself and my wife were dancing around the house and told all our neighbours, and I made a few phone calls to staff, and there was very little sleep last night, very little,” he said.

He said it's “impossible” to say who the winner might be, but hopes it's a syndicate “to spread a bit of luck around.”

For those who have yet to check their tickets, the winning numbers were: 1, 4, 5, 6, 18 and 47. The Bonus was 35.