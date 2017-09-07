Could you be Ireland's latest Lotto millionaire? Winning ticket sold in Mid West

THE National Lottery has confirmed the winning ticket for this Wednesday’s Lotto draw was sold somewhere in the Mid West.

The jackpot was just over €2.9 million with just one winning ticket being sold.

Further details of where and when the ticket was sold are expected to be confirmed later this Thursday once the retailer has been contacted.

For the record, the numbers drawn were 1, 4, 5, 6, 18 and 47. The bonus ball was 35.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 or Lotto Plus 2 jackpots.