WATCH: Limerick prepares for Beat the Street challenge

LIMERICK city is set to be turned into a life-sized board game next month as schools, community groups and businesses compete against each other through a walking, cycling and jogging challenge.

Running from September 13 to November 1, Beat the Street is a free, fun challenge where people are rewarded with points and prizes for exploring the city on foot or on bicycle.

More than 80 special sensors called Beat Boxes will be located across the city as as part of the challenge.

Players can pick up their own Beat the Street card and map at their nearest distribution point and swipe as many Beat Boxes as possible to receive points and win prizes.

The aim of the Beat the Street initiative is to encourage people to explore Limerick with their friends and their family and to discover something new about the city.

More than 300,000 people took part in Beat the Street in 2016 in towns and cities across the UK.

Limerick is the first of three cities – along with Waterford and Dublin – to be launching Beat the Street initiative in Ireland.

Phelim MacKen from Limerick Sports Partnership, which is supporting the initiative says it promises to be great fun and will encourage healthier living for people of all ages.

“We are incredibly excited to be bringing Beat the Street to Limerick and can’t wait to see how far everyone is able to walk, run, cycle and scoot during the seven-week challenge,” he said.

“Anyone is able to get involved in Beat the Street – it’s completely free to play and is a great opportunity to go outdoors, spend time with your friends and family and get moving. Watch out for Beat Boxes appearing on a street near you,” he added.

The Beat the Street challenge, which will run for seven weeks, is funded by Limerick City and County Council, Sport Ireland, Healthy Ireland and Dormant Accounts.

Follow @BTSLimerick on Twitter or ‘Beat the Street Limerick’ on Facebook for more information on prizes and how to get involved.