Limerick motorists warned of flooding at Old Cratloe Road

Motorists are being advised to exercise caution due to flooding on a section of Old Cratloe Road.

While the road is passable, a considerable amount of surface water has gathered on the road near the Country Club.

@Limerick_Leader Big water issue on Cratloe road near country club pic.twitter.com/Dyynge2BKx — Brian Hegarty (@bevhegarty) August 10, 2017

There are some reports of parts of the surface lifting as a result of a suspected leak underground.

There have been no reports of any incidents and the cause of the flooding is not known at this stage.

It is understood Irish Water has been contacted by local residents.