First Shannon to Stockholm flights take off as link to Sweden reopens

Tourism providers in Limerick and along the Wild Atlantic Way have received a boost with the commencement by Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) of a twice weekly service between Shannon and Stockholm.

The service is the first ever between Shannon and Sweden’s busiest Airport, Stockholm Arlanda Airport, and the first between Shannon and Sweden in over 12 years.

The service will operate during August and September, concluding on October 7.

Speaking following the arrival of the first flight from Stockholm, Mary Considine, deputy CEO of the Shannon Group said: “This is the fourth new destination added to our schedule this year, adding to two new transatlantic and a Frankfurt service. The common denominator for all these is the Wild Atlantic Way, which has become one of the biggest success stories in tourism globally this decade”.

Andrew Murphy, managing director of Shannon Airport has also welcomed the new service. “It’s a two way-street as Stockholm is a magical city to visit and Sweden itself offers so much for tourists. No doubt there’ll be plenty from this region who will take advantage of that. Ultimately, Tourism Ireland have played a big role in this. They are very active in Sweden and that’s a major support to us,” he said.