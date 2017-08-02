Shaken, not stirred: Head rises on Limerick bar sales as recession settles

THE SHAKE-UP in the bar business in Limerick is continuing, with several pubs changing hands in recent weeks.

Katie Daly’s on Nicholas Street, opposite King John’s Castle, is understood to have changed hands for in the region of €225,000, with its new owners hoping to breath new life into the premises on the beleaguered street.

Jerry Flannery’s bar on Catherine Street is also undergoing major renovations works to the rear of the legendary rugby bar to allow for a late-night entertainment venue.

The plans, which have been in the offing for nearly three years, will incorporate an adjoining site on Cecil Street.

One of five pubs in Limerick bearing the Flannery name, and established in 1969, councillor and publican Jerry O’Dea said there are increasing signs of confidence coming back to the city.

The renewed resurgence in the bar business follows the dramatic overhaul of the White House pub on O’Connell Street; the €1m spend on House, formerly Clohessy’s, on Howley’s Quay, as well as the redevelopment of Ted's on O’Connell Street.

“The market certainly bottomed out and has bounced back, and that is only in its infancy at present, with a number of pubs coming back to life,” said Cllr O’Dea, who also serves as national secretary of the Vintners Federation of Ireland.

He continued: “It has been a tough few years for pubs, with some having to close due to too much in capital borrowings, and it is a case of steady as she goes. But with the Limerick 2030 plan, and the redevelopment of the Gardens International site, I think we’ll see more investment in the bar trade as well.”

However, he cautioned that the federation remains concerned about the impact of Brexit, and a continuing decline in tourists travelling to Ireland from the UK.

He said the “substantial investment” in Flannery’s bar is a “major vote of confidence”, as are the number of buyers increasingly attracted to the region from outside the Treaty City.

Also, on Catherine Street, a sale has been agreed for Bourke’s bar, with the deal expected to close, through REA O’Connor Murphy agents. It is understood substantial renovation works will be required.

Sexton’s bar on Henry Street and Windmill Street is also for sale via Chesser Auctioneers, though the guide price is not being publicly disclosed online.

Rooney’s auctioneers are guiding €220,000 for TCs bar on Upper William Street.

The two-storey bar, which extends to 1,116 sq. feet, also includes residential accommodation.

Scott’s bar on the South Circular Road is available to rent through Rooney’s.

McEnerys Bar on Main Street, Abbeyfeale, which has been trading as a public house since 1876, is for sale for €240,000 through DNG Stack. Described as an “old world style bar”, it contains many of its original features.

Also in county Limerick, the Old Country Club on the Old Cratloe Road has also changed hands, with the final figure exceeding the asking price of €300,000, the Limerick Chronicle understands.

Auctioneer Tom Crosse of GVM remained tight-lipped when contacted regarding that property.

Pat Kearney of Rooney’s said a number of interesting premises will be coming to the market in September, both in the city and county.