Limerick council aims to put a stamp on dog poo problem

LIMERICK City and County Council has recently engaged in a major campaign to tackle dog litter on the streets.

After visiting Newcastle West to highlight the issue last Wednesday, the council will this week visit Askeaton, Limerick city and Kilmallock, as part of its Any Bag Any Bin campaign.

A council spokesperson said that the message is simple when it comes to dog litter: “Always clean up after your dog; remind your relations; neighbours and friends to do the same; take multiple bags on walks, just in case; use any bag any public bin, your own bin or flush the poo down the loo.”

The initiative includes a joint campaign with Live 95fm; radio advertisements; handing out of dog litter bags by park rangers and environment inspectors; and talking lamp posts that remind people to clean up after their furry friends.

Welcoming the initiative, the council’s environment awareness officer, Sinead McDonnell said: “Minister Denis Naughten summed it up when he said that if your dog fouled in your own home, you’d clean it up immediately. The same should apply to our streets. Yet the amount of people who do not take this level of care is disappointing. We see it in on streets, parks, river bank walks, etc, and it’s unacceptable.”

Dog owners who fail to clean up after their pet can face an on-the-spot fine of €150 or up to a maximum fine of €3,000 in court for each offence.

The council is teaming up with Limerick’s Live 95FM's Street Boy, who first took to the streets, starting in Newcastlewest last Wednesday, July 26, to encourage dog owners to clean up after their pets.

Joe Nash, Live 95fm CEO, said: “Dog foul is a real scourge and there’s no excuse for it. We are really pleased to play our part in this campaign and raise awareness about it, it’s irresponsible not to clean up after pets.”

Pet owner Nigel Dugdale added: “If you own a dog and your dog does its business on our streets, then it is your responsibility to pick it up and bin it. Leaving dog dirt on our streets is a danger in terms of public health aside from being irresponsible.”

Sinn Féin councillor Lisa Marie Sheehy recently said that dog poo has become a growing problem.