Preparations underway for Milford Hospice Harvest Fair

DESPITE a dramatic early morning downpour, the radiant sun lit up the gardens surrounding Milford Hospice at the launch of its annual and very popular August Harvest Fair.

The 32nd harvest fair takes place at the University of Limerick’s Sports Arena, with proceeds going to the Milford Care Centre, which celebrates 40 years of service in the Mid-West this September.

The facility is currently developing a new specialist palliative care unit.

Launching the event last week, RTÉ sports presenter Marty Morrissey said that the hospice provides an “invaluable service”.

“I fully appreciate and admire the work of Milford Hospice and I love the care and affection that they give to people. If I can contribute in a very small way then I’m very happy to do so. I am just here to lend support and to be a friend of Milford Care Centre. I know what they have done over the past 40 years and to be part of it in a very small way is something I am so happy to do,” he said.

Hospice CEO Pat Quinlan said that the annual event gives them the opportunity to meet with their supporters. “The contributions we receive annually have made the fair the success it is. This year will be no exception and we are, once again, making our annual call for donations of quality items.”

The event takes place on Sunday, August 27, between 11am and 5pm.